Bo Burnham Quits HBO's Untitled LA Lakers Series; Five More Cast Added; Know Why

American comedian, poet, and actor Bo Burnham has exited HBO's untitled drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers, reported Variety. In the month of March, it was reported that Burnham was set to play the legendary basketballer, Larry Bird. Apparently, the role of Bird has been recast with a newcomer Sean Patrick Small. Read on to know why did Bo Burnham exit HBO's LA Lakers series.

Bo Burnham exited HBO's LA Lakers series

According to a report by Variety, Bo Burnham is no longer involved with the untitled project due to scheduling conflicts. Sean Patrick Small will be portraying the character of Celtics legend Larry Bird. Bird is described as a basketball star who shies away from the spotlight, preferring instead- Budweiser, ratty jeans, and brutally, ruthlessly destroying his competitors on the court.

Bird and Magic Johnson, who has been competing with one another ever since their legendary NCAA championship duel, would continue their rivalry for the next decade. Alongside Patrick Small, the untitled project will also feature Olli Haaskivi as Phil Knight, the founder of Nike; Rachel Hilson as Cindy Day, the girlfriend of Magic Johnson; Newton Mayenge as Jim Chones, a veteran NBA forward; and Jon Young as Brad Holland, the only Laker wholesome enough to be nicknamed 'Potsie'.

Small is represented by Schiowitz Artists Management Inc and Arc Collective. Young is repped by Making Stars Talent Agency. Olli Haaskivi is represented by Lasher Group, while Hilson is repped by CAA, Neon Kite, and Goodman Genow. Mayenge is repped by Eris Talent Agency and Eleven 7 Artist Management.

These five actors represent the latest addition to a sprawling cast with other A-listers that will be seen in essential roles. The HBO series also features John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha 'Cookie' Kelly, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen, Gillian Jacobs as Chris Riley, Wood Harris as Spencer Haywood, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman; LisaGay Hamilton as Christine Johnson, Andy Hirsch as David Stern, Lola Kirke as Karen West, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, and Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono.

The forthcoming HBO show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book titled Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. The show is penned by Max Borenstein who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. It is helmed by Adam McKay, who will also executively produce the show under Hyperobject Industries along with Jason Shuman. The show is co-written by Jim Hecht, who will also be the executive producer along with Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

(Image Credits: AP)