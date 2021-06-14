Bo Burnham's 'Inside' (The Songs) Is Now Available On Music Streaming Platform

Bo Burnham's Inside is a 2021 comedy special written, directed, filmed, edited by, and starring Bo Burnham. Inside was released on Netflix on May 30, 2021, and features a variety of songs and more in his day-to-day life. The singer-artist has recently released the songs from his Netflix special.

Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) released on streaming platforms

Bo Burnham’s album titled Inside (The Songs) came out on June 10, 2021, on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Taking to Twitter, the singer and actor wrote, “Inside (The Songs) is now available as an album. hope you enjoy.”

Fans were quite excited about the same and showered his tweet with comments such as, “Listening rn”, “Love you Bo”, “ Let's Gooo”, “I hope you’re happy”, “thank you for the content”, “i would die for you”, “it’s all i’ve listened to all day send help.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Inside (The Songs) is now available as an album. hope you enjoy. https://t.co/5Ht5c7QYYh — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) June 10, 2021

List of Inside songs

Content

Comedy

FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight)

How the World Works

White Women’s Instagram

Unpaid Intern

Bezos I

Sexting

Look Who’s Inside Again

Problematic

30

Don’t Wanna Know

Shit

All Time Low

Welcome to the Internet

Bezos II

That Funny Feeling

All Eyes On Me

Goodbye

Any Day Now

More about Bo Burnham's Inside on Netflix

Bo Burnham's Netflix special, Inside was recorded in his home during the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of a crew or audience. Apart from songs, it also features sketches about his day-to-day life indoors, he opens about his deteriorating mental health and explores themes of performativity and his relationship to his audience. Inside received critical acclaim and the IMDb rating of the TV special is 8.9 out of 10.

A look at Bo Burnham shows

Bo Burnham rose to fame by posting videos on YouTube since 2006. In 2008, he released his debut EP, Bo fo Sho and his first full-length album was released in 2009. His previous stand-ups are Words Words Words, Make Happy, and more. Burnham also co-created and starred in the MTV television series Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous. His first feature film named Eighth Grade was released in 2018. In 2020, he starred as Ryan Cooper in the film Promising Young Woman.

