'Bob Hearts Abishola' Cast And Characters They Play In The Chuck Lorre Sitcom

Bob Hearts Abishola is an American sitcom created by Chuck Lorre, who is well known for his array of sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Two and A Half Men, Young Sheldon among others. The series premiered on CBS in September 2019 and stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as the title characters Bob and Abishola, respectively, with Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe as the principal cast.

The story of Bob Hearts Abishola follows Bob Wheeler, who runs his family's successful and highly competitive sock company in Detroit, with his mother Dottie and his younger twin siblings Christina and Douglas. Due to his high-pressure job and tensions in the family, he suffers a mild heart attack and is admitted to Woodward Memorial Hospital. While undergoing treatment, he falls in love with a Nigerian nurse named Abishola Adebambo (Olowofoyeku), who is kind and hardworking.

The series is currently in its second season and aired its recent episode on March 8. In February 2021, the series was renewed for a third season. Read more to know about Bob Hearts Abishola cast and the characters they play in this hit Chuck Lorre sitcom.

Bob Hearts Abishola cast and characters

Billy Gardell

Billy Gardell plays Robert "Bob" Wheeler, a divorced man who runs MaxDot, his family's compression sock manufacturing company in Detroit. Gardell is a stand-up comedian, actor and game show host well known for his performance as Chicago police officer Mike Biggs on Mike & Molly. He also had a recurring role in another Chuck Lorre sitcom Young Sheldon as Sheldon's neighbour Herschel Sparks for five episodes.

Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku plays Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Adebambo, Bob's nurse at Woodward Memorial Hospital; an immigrant Nigerian who lives with her son, aunt and uncle in a small apartment. Olowofoyeku appeared in guest-starring roles on television shows that include 30 Rock, How to Get Away with Murder, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Modern Family, Westworld, and White Collar. Olowofoyeku also plays Afro-beat electronic music under the moniker The Folake. She plays guitar, piano, and has previously worked as a sound engineer as well.

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole plays Dorothy "Dottie" Wheeler, Bob, Douglas and Christina's mother. Dorothy's late husband, Max, was the founder of MaxDot. After suffering a stroke, she receives nursing care from Abishola at Bob's house. Ebersole has co-starred on the TBS sitcom Sullivan & Son, in which she played Carol Walsh, and earned an Emmy Award nomination for her work in One Life to Live. She is most known in film for her performance as Jordan Belfort's mother Leah Belfort in Martin Scorsese's crime comedy The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Matt Jones

Matt Jones plays Douglas Wheeler, Dottie's son, Bob's younger brother and Christina's twin brother. He is the vice president of human resources at MaxDot, a position he gained purely through nepotism. Matt Jones is well known for his portrayals of Brandon "Badger" Mayhew on the acclaimed crime drama series Breaking Bad and Baxter on the CBS sitcom Mom. He reprised his role as Badger in the Aaron Paul starrer El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie for Netflix.

Maribeth Monroe

Maribeth Monroe plays Christina Wheeler, Dottie's daughter, Bob's younger sister and Douglas' twin sister. She is the sales department representative at MaxDot who was previously married, but the relationship ended bitterly after she stabbed her husband with a knife. Maribeth is well known for her roles portraying Alice Murphy on Comedy Central's sitcom Workaholics and Mindy St. Claire on NBC's sitcom The Good Place. In films, she has appeared in The Back-up Plan (2010), Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016), Downsizing (2017), and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017).