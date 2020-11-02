Bob Newhart's Net Worth Can Fund A Reboot Of His Self-titled Show Once Again, Here's Proof

Bob Newhart is one of the most recognised American comedians in the entertainment industry. Newhart is entertaining the audience for more than two decades. Apart from working on TV and releasing his comedic monologues, Bob Newhart has worked in many films as well. So here is a look at the several factors that contributed to Bob Newhart’s net worth.

Bob Newhart’s net worth

Bob Newhart’s income

Bob began marked the beginning of his career in the industry by releasing comedic monologue albums. The first album was titled, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. This album went on to top the Billboard album charts. It is still considered to be one of the best-selling comedic albums in history. The success of the first album prompted, Bob Newhart to release a second album titled, The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back! This album also topped the Billboard Album Chart.

Also read | Check Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Total net Worth As The Two Exchange Wedding Vows

Bob Newhart’s net worth and income rose after the success of these two albums. After receiving immense success through these albums, Bob Newhart began his acting career. According to Celebrity Net Worth’s report, NBC gave Bob his own show, titled, The Bob Newhart Show. This show once again added a few digits to Bob Newhart’s income. After working on his self-titled show, Bob Newhart appeared in shows like, The Dean Martin Show, The Judy Garland Show, and The Ed Sullivan Show.

Also read | Know Ananya Panday's Net Worth As 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Star Rings In Her 22nd Birthday

Bob Newhart’s movies and TV gigs

After marking successful guest appearances in some show, Bob Newhart used his acting chops and comic timing to bag roles on shows like Captain Nice, Murphy Brown, NCIS, ER, and Desperate Housewives. Bob Newhart on The Big Bang Theory also created major headlines across the globe. This gig helped him connected with the new generation while also leaving a lasting impression with his signature long pauses and stammering delivery style.

Moving on, Bob Newhart’s net worth received a boost as he entered the film industry. According to the media portal’s report, Bob Newhart marked his debut in the film industry in the film, Hell is for Heroes. During the end of 1960s and during the 70s, Bob also worked in films like On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Catch 22, Cold Turkey, and The Rescuers. This long-standing acting career has led Bob Newhart’s net worth to be at approximately $65 million.

Also read | Blake Shelton's Net Worth Is As Huge As The Solitaire On His Fiancee's Finger

Also read | Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Combined Net Worth Will Make You Go 'OMG'; Read

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.