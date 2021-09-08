Bob Odenkirk Returns To The Sets Of 'Better Call Saul' After Major Health Scare

Earlier this year, Bob Odenkirk had collapsed while filming season six of his show Better Call Saul. The actor took to his Twitter and shared that he was now healthy and had returned back to the sets to resume the shoot. Odenkirk had earlier also given an update after his health scare and shared that he had suffered from a heart attack.

Bob Odenkirk returns to the sets of Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk took to his Twitter and shared a picture of himself from the sets of his show and updated that he had resumed the shoot. Odenkirk wrote, "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!." On July 27, Odenkirk collapsed suddenly on set while filming Season 6 of his show in New Mexico.

Bob had taken to his Twitter and given an update about his health and wrote, "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and cares for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sonys support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Bob Odenkirk is currently seen in the crime drama television Better Call Saul. It is a spin-off, a prequel of the series Breaking Bad, set in the early to mid-2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The series follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con-man, into a greedy criminal defence attorney known as Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul has received critical acclaim, with particular praise for its acting, characters, writing, direction, and cinematography; many critics have called it a worthy successor to Breaking Bad and one of the best prequels ever made. It has garnered many nominations, including a Peabody Award, 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, eleven Writers Guild of America Awards, five Critics' Choice Television Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

