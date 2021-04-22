Bobby Brown Reveals His Kids' Reaction To Him Participating In 'The Masked Singer'

The popular Fox show, The Masked Singer, unmasked the American singer Bobby Brown as one of the contestants in the episode that aired on the April 21. The 52-year-old singer sat down for an exclusive chat with E! News and opened about how his kids and wife would react after seeing him participating in the reality show. Find out how Bobby Brown's kids would react to his unmasking on the singing show.

Who is the crab on the masked singer?

Bobby Brown was finally unmasked as the crab in the singing reality show and while talking to E! News, Bobby shared his experience about being on the show. He was excited to be a part of the show since Bobby Brown's kids would religiously watch the show and wanted him to participate in it, confirmed Bobby. The singer has three kids with his wife Alicia Etheredge and two kids from his previous relationship.

Bobby Brown on his kids' reaction

The singer stated that his kids would probably be watching him on the television and feel happy after seeing him enjoying himself. He also stated that they would be glad to see their father not being sad at home and appreciate his participation in the show. He further revealed that his kids would already know who is the crab on the masked singer and would shout 'take it off!' to see him. He assured his fans in the interview that his family loved watching the show and would continue to watch it even after he is revealed in the reality singing show.

On the show, the singer dedicated his performance to the late member of his family. Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Brown Jr., died at the age of 28 in November 2020. Bobby Brown Jr's cause of death was reported as drug overdose to which Bobby Brown told TMZ that he has no words to explain his pain. Bobby Brown's daughter with his late wife Whitney Houston died at the age of 22 in 2015. The singer stated that he is planning on releasing his album later this year, in the interview.

Pic credit: Bobby Brown IG