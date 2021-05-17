'Bodyguard' May Return Soon With Season 2, Know More About The Action Thriller Series

Jed Mercurio's Bodyguard was a hit among fans when it first released in 2018 on Netflix. The first season was released on August 26, 2018, and ended on September 23, 2018, with six episodes. Creator Jed Mercurio, who did not expect the massive positive response is now posed with one question from all the show's fans wondering if they'll get another season of the hit television series.

In 2019, the creator Jed Mercurio hinted towards the second season of the hit show. He took to his Twitter handle to share the news with fans by replying to one of actor David Schneider's tweets on James Cleverly's statement suggesting, "Reese Mogg's remarks were isolated incidents." Mercurio took the opportunity to let fans know that there would be another season and that he was looking for a good reason to not get the Cabinet Minister killed in the series. "What’s really holding up the development of #Bodyguard Series 2 is the quest for any dramatically sympathetic reason not to kill off the cabinet minister in the first five minutes", he tweeted.

Bodyguard season 2 confirmed by Jed Mercurio

What’s really holding up development of #Bodyguard Series 2 is the quest for any dramatically sympathetic reason not to kill off the cabinet minister in the first five minutes https://t.co/Kl7z6eSTlQ — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 6, 2019

According to a report by Honk News, both Richard Madden and Jed Mercurio were looking forward to working on Bodyguard season 2 but could not find the time as they were busy preparing for BBC One's TV series Line of Duty, starring Richard Madden in the lead. In an interview with Radio Times, another cast member Nicholas Gleaves who plays The Rt. Hon. Roger Penhaligon MP too confirmed that there would be a second season but did not know when it would be filmed and released.

The plot of Bodyguard

In the first season, Richard Madden plays police sergeant David Budd who is also a veteran of the Afghanistan war. He prevents a terrorist attack from occurring on a train going to London Euston and gets promoted to be the bodyguard of the Home Secretary, Julia Montague, played by Keeley Hawes. Budd must protect the Home Secretary even if he does not agree with her plans for the country. He also has the task to protect his city from terrorists.

