Boman Irani Attends Son Kayoze’s 'Ajeeb Daastaans' Premiere In ‘warmer, Cooler’ Outfits

Kayoze Irani's Netflix original film Ajeeb Daastaans has premiered on the streaming platform. His father Boman Irani showed his support to his son along with his wife. He pointed out the difference between film premieres before and after COVID-19. Kayoze shared the same on his Instagram story.

Boman Irani and his wife attend premiere of Ajeeb Daastaans

Bollywood actor Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife while he wore a printed t-shirt of his sons' new film anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. The red t-shirt he and his wife wore had the title of the film and the premiere date. He also shared a picture of his elder son Danesh's family enjoying the premiere. Boman wrote, "Normally one would wear fancy clothes and makeup for a premiere. Somehow these clothes seem warmer, cooler and more together." He wished him good luck and said that they would be rooting for him like they always have.

Reactions to Boman Irani's Instagram post

As soon as Boman shared a picture of his family supporting Kayoze, several celebrities and fans wrote all things nice about them. Kayoze wrote that he wished he could be there with them to watch the film. He said that it was amazing and that he loved their gesture. Youtuber Prajakti Koli wrote that the gesture was extremely cute. Actor Gajraj Rao sent best wishes to Kayoze for his film. Take a look at the comments on Boman Irani's Instagram post.

More about Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology with four short films directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta. The short films have strange stories based on fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The short films feature actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Abhishek Banerjee, Nushrat Bharucha and Tota Roy Chowdhury. The titles of these four films are as following: Khilauna, Geeli Pucchi, Majnu and Ankahi. Take a look at the Ajeeb Daastaans trailer here.

