'Bombay Begums' Cast: A Look At The Actors Who Play The On-screen Begums In Netflix Series

Bombay Begums released on Netflix on Monday, March 8, 2021. The show revolves around the lives of 5 women based in Mumbai, just how the title suggests. The show has been written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and focuses on Rani, Fatima, Lily, Ayesha and Shai; read along and find out the actors who brought these Bombay Begums characters to life on-screen.

Bombay Begums Cast

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt makes a comeback after almost two decades with this show in a pivotal role as she plays the character of Rani. She is a CEO at a bank. The actor was also seen in a cameo appearance in the 2020 movie Sadak 2. The actor has been at the helm of several projects and two of her films - Zakhm and Tamanna have won National Film Awards.

Shahana Goswami

Shahana Goswami plays the role of Fatima in the series, she is junior to Rani in the office and struggles to please her husband. The actor was recently seen in the BBC One series A Suitable Boy, starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter where she played the role of Meenakshi Chatterji Mehra. Goswami is known for her roles in the movies Honeymoon Travels, Rock On!, Midnight’s Children and Break Ke Baad among others.

Amruta Subhash

Amruta plays the role of Lily in the show, who earlier works as a bar dancer and then takes all efforts possible to make life better for her and her child. The actor is popularly known for her roles of Kusum Devi Yadav and Razia Sheikh in Sacred Games 2 and Gully Boy, respectively. Amruta is also an award-winning Maharashtrian singer and has won a Maharashtra Government State Award for a Playback singer in the film Nital.

Plabita Borthakur

Plabita Borthakur plays a bisexual character named Ayesha, who is from a small town and moves to Mumbai. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the movie PK. She was also seen in the Alankrita Shrivastava movie Lipstick Under My Burkha, playing the role of Rehana Abidi. She was also a part of Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Aadhya Anand

Aadhya Anand makes her acting debut with the Netflix show. Anand plays the role of the youngest begum named Shai and is also the narrator throughout the series.