'Bombay Begums' Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions To This New Netflix Series

Bombay Begums is an Indian drama web series created by Alankrita Srivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha). The series was released on Netflix on March 8, 2021, and follows the lives of five working women living in Mumbai, the different kinds of challenges they face as they go up the professional ladder, including sexism and sexual harassment among other things. The show addresses a variety of themes - love, motherhood, unsatiated desire, infidelity, growing-up pangs, workplace rivalries, sexual harassment, and the everyday tussle to stay sane and steady through severe setbacks.

The series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand in lead roles. While critics have given the six-episode series a thumbs up, netizens across IMDb and Reddit gave mixed reviews. Read on to find out netizens' Bombay Begums reviews across the sites.

Bombay Begums IMDb reviews

Bombay Begums has received an overall negative reception from IMDb users. While many have praised Pooja Bhatt's comeback in the series, several others took to the website to criticise the story and development of other lead characters, especially the voice-over narration by Aadhya Anand as Shai. The series also has a below-average rating of 4.7/10 on IMDb based on 210 votes. Take a look at some of the reactions to Bombay Begums on IMDb here.

Not all reviews were doom and gloom for Bombay Begums on IMDb. Some reviewers wrote that the series accurately portrayed the struggles of working women in Indian society, praising the balance between the lead characters as well as the production values. One IMDB reviewer highlighted that the negative reception for Bombay Begums was because they couldn't "accept the liberty of women and new contents of ott platform". Take a look at some more IMDb reviews here.

'Bombay Begums' reviews on Reddit

Reddit users also gave mixed reactions to Bombay Begums. Many Redditers were disgruntled with the "boring and predictable storyline", as one highlighted. Others have praised the cast for the performances particularly Pooja Bhatt and Shahana Goswami's role. Another user criticised Ayesha's character for being "annoying". Take a look at some of the reviews here.

