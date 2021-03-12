'Bombay Begums' Row: NCPCR Asks Netflix To Stop Streaming The Pooja Bhatt Starrer

Netflix's latest offering Bombay Begums is likely to get embroiled in legal case as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a notice to the streaming giant saying its content may result in abuse and exploitation of children. In the notice, sent on Thursday, the apex child rights body has asked Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums. NCPCR has also asked the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it would be "constrained to initiate appropriate legal action".

NCPCR's notice to Netflix

Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission stated that such content could "pollute young minds" and could also result in the abuse and exploitation of children. The commission took action based on a complaint that alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse. "Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.

"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission further said. On the other hand, the American streaming platform has not responded to the notice, so far.

Bombay Begums on Netflix

The six-part series launched on Netflix on March 8 followed five women whose lives interlock in Mumbai. Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame director Alankrita Shrivastava, the series explored an ambitious working woman’s efforts to maintain a work-life balance, and her complex relationships. The ensemble star cast of the series includes Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain, among many others. The show has received a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike.

(With Inputs from PTI)