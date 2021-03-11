Last Updated:

'Bombay Rose' Reviews On Social Media: Netizens Give Animated Venture A Thumbs Up

With the animated film having streamed on Netflix just a few days ago, have a glimpse at 'Bombay Rose' reviews given by netizens on Twitter

There had been a lot of anticipation for the arrival of Bombay Rose on Netflix, and the film finally released on the streaming giant on March 8. While not a lot was revealed about the plot of this film before its release, it was clear that it would have a traditional Indian backdrop in the story. It has been a couple of days now since its release, and reviews have already started to flood on social media. The film seems to have received a positive response from the netizens, as they shared about their experience watching the film.

Bombay Rose reviews on social media

Bombay Rose is one of the rare animated ventures of Netflix which shows a love story with Indian background. As expected, the film has already started to receive feedback on social media. Many netizens praised the animation that has been used in this film, along with praising the visual designing of the characters. They paid compliments to the performance of Gitanjali Rao as a director and sent their wishes to the film for its success overseas as well. Some even called this film a “treat” to watch. 

While largely the view was positive, some netizens also shared their criticism in their tweets. They talked about how the film had a good animation but a “clumsy” plot. Some even shared their favourite moments of the film, reminiscing the moment when the character of Mrs. Kashyap talks about Guru Dutt. With the film having released on International Women’s Day, a handful of them called this film the right choice of films to watch on the important occasion. One of them also called this film “a leap of Indian cinema in animated films”.

Written and directed by Gitanjali Rao, Bombay Rose also involves a list of film personalities who have lent their voices in this film, including Shishir Sharma, Makrand Deshpande, Virendra Saxena and others. This film had first released back in 2019 at the Venice Film Festival. Bombay Rose was originally lined up for a release in December last year but was released on March 8 this year instead.  

 

 

