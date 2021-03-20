Last Updated:

Boruto Chapter 56 Spoilers And Release Date: Find Out What Happens In The Coming Chapter

Boruto is the continuation of the popular Naruto anime and manga franchise. Read on to know what's going to happen in the upcoming Boruto Chapter 56.

Boruto in the continuation of the story of the highly popular Naruto franchise that ran for over a decade. Boruto has also achieved similar success in the anime and manga world as it continues the plot set up by the story of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Boruto manga and anime follows the story of Boruto, Naturo's son who has special powers and is training to be a ninja. Boruto and his friends train under powerful ninjas and undergo dangerous missions. Chapter 56 of Boruto manga is set to be released soon. Read on to find out Boruto Chapter 56 leaks and spoilers. 

Boruto Chapter 56 Release Date 

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter Boruto chapter 56 release date is set for March 19, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Boruto and his friends as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger.

Boruto Chapter 56 Spoilers 

Boruto Chapter 56 spoilers have been leaked on Reddit. These leaks come from the RAW scan of manga that was released in Japan. Take these leaks with a grain of salt, as they are unverified. Here's everything that's going to happen in Boruto Chapter 56, according to the leaks. 

  • Kawaki's arm has been restored to normal functionality by Amado and check-ups by Sumire
  • Shikamaru has determined that team 7 should no longer partake in missions.
  • Sarada, Mitsuki and Ino-Shika-Cho have a Frank discussion about Boruto
  • Kawaki suggests that Boruto should implant Kurama onto the code to reincarnate. 
  • Code was the only survivor of Jigen's "baptism" apart from Kawaki from the same batch.
  • Code pays a visit to an establishment that is home to Boro's religious organization.
  • Code's fingers morph into wolverine's claw when karma is activated.
  • Code can extend his black, studded belt material and use them like gateway/thin portals in battles for sneak attacks.
  • Code is the only cyborg who was modified by Amado with a "limiter" in order to suppress his overwhelming power.
  • Amado has made many other cyborgs that surpass Jigen's power. However, Jigen ordered him to dispose of them.
  • Code wasn't disposed of due to his loyalty towards Jigen and admiration of Otsutsuki.
  • Boro secretly stored the other cyborgs instead of letting them get destroyed.
  • Code directly asks Bug for a cyborg named Ada, who apparently knows everything about this world.
  • Naruto calls for a "five-Kage summit" to share their new intel with the other villages.

 

