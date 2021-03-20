Boruto Chapter 56 Spoilers And Release Date: Find Out What Happens In The Coming Chapter

Boruto in the continuation of the story of the highly popular Naruto franchise that ran for over a decade. Boruto has also achieved similar success in the anime and manga world as it continues the plot set up by the story of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Boruto manga and anime follows the story of Boruto, Naturo's son who has special powers and is training to be a ninja. Boruto and his friends train under powerful ninjas and undergo dangerous missions. Chapter 56 of Boruto manga is set to be released soon. Read on to find out Boruto Chapter 56 leaks and spoilers.

Boruto Chapter 56 Release Date

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter Boruto chapter 56 release date is set for March 19, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Boruto and his friends as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger.

Boruto Chapter 56 Spoilers

Boruto Chapter 56 spoilers have been leaked on Reddit. These leaks come from the RAW scan of manga that was released in Japan. Take these leaks with a grain of salt, as they are unverified. Here's everything that's going to happen in Boruto Chapter 56, according to the leaks.