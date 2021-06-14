'Boruto' Director Masayuki Koda Hypes Fans Ahead Of Episode 204, Says It Will Be 'Amazing'

The anime series Boruto has now become immensely popular among the fans of the Naruto franchise. However, upon its initial release, fans provided mixed reactions to the show. As time went by, fans began to appreciate the show and thus the series became a huge success. The manga and the anime version of the series have been thriving immensely as fans have been enjoying the story. Now, director Masayuki Koda has specifically asked fans to wait for the 204th episode as he assures them that "it will be amazing".

Boruto Director Teases How 'Amazing' Episode 204 Will Be

Masayuki Koda is the current director of Boruto and has been deeply invested in the show. He has successfully managed to get fans hyped about the upcoming episodes that will feature in the anime series. In a tweet posted a while back, he asked fans to check out the latest episode of Boruto and further hyped them by mentioning that the next episode may be a bit more amazing. Fans were completely thrilled upon hearing this as they now wait for the next episode in Boruto. Masayuki Koda also wrote that the 203rd episode that aired may seem short for now, however, the next episode will be much more amazing than that.

Translation: "Check out today's [episode of] Boruto, It may seem short, but next week's Boruto might just be amazing?!"

Thus fans have now gotten quite excited for what's to come in the next episode of the anime based series. One can assume that the director has planned something extremely special to deliver in the 204th episode of Boruto. According to the news portal Comicbook, a battle may be something that the director may have planned. One such event that had fans hyped up majorly was when Naruto fought a battle against Sasuke. It was a definitive moment in the series and thus the portal assumes that a battle of the same magnitude may be on its way on Boruto as well. The anime may have garnered mixed opinions from certain fans, however, the tweet by Masayuki Koda has gotten fans quite intrigued as to what they can expect from the show. Boruto has been gaining tremendous recognition as new episodes keep airing on the series. Thus fans too tweeted to Koda expressing how eagerly they wait for the next episode in the Anime series.

image: Still from Boruto Trailer

