Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Cliffhanger Shows First Real Fight Between Naruto And Kara

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a spin-off and sequel to Naruto which shows the life of Naruto Uzumaki's son Boruto Uzumaki and his adventures in Ninja school revealing his new abilities. The latest episode of the series teased Naruto Uzumaki's first real fight against Kara and left viewers on the cliffhanger. Naruto had taken the young boy Kawaki into his care to protect him from Kara and to figure out why Kara wanted his power so desperately.

Boruto Cliffhanger teases Naruto's first real fight with Kara

Naruto and the Hidden Leaf Village were threatened by Kara on several occasions and the latest episode's cliffhanger found out that they will be facing each other in a dangerous battle. According to Comicbook, in episode 197 Naruto takes Himawari, Boruto, and Kawaki outside the village for a training session. Both Boruto and Kawaki are inflicted with the Karma Seal. They are working together to learn more about it and hoping that they could strengthen both of their uses of this power and eventually remove them. of the series showed them the first time using their respective skills against each other. Through this fight, they were also able to test their Karmar powers and they found out how much of a boost the seal could give them together.

What they did not realize that Koji Kashin was silently watching them from afar and learning about their use of the Karma seal. Delta who had gotten caught in Leaf village's security sensors being unable to enter gets impatient and sends her drone to look for Kawaki. Delta finally manages to find Kawaki and reach him and the barrier was able to detect her. Ino and others warn Naruto of her arrival. Naruto warns children to leave but Delta arrives getting ready for action.

Naruto tells the police force to stay away from their matter as he will be dealing with the problem directly with Kara. The event will not only elevate Naruto's first fight with an inner member but it will also be his first real fight with Kara overall. In the previous episodes Boruto and Team 7 had fought against Kara's troop and their machinations during the Kara Actuation arc but Naruto had only learned about it from the reports after their missions.

Boruto Episode 198 release date

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 198 can be streamed through anime streaming giants of Crunchyroll and Funimation. For English viewers, Funimation and Hulu stream the episodes in the English dubbed versions a few weeks after the release. The anime series' 198 episode titled Monsters will be released on May 9, 2021, for the premium access subscribers of Crunchyroll and Funimation, and for it will be released for free access on May 16, 2021.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS