Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 199 Promo Teases Naruto & Delta's Deadly Fight

The official preview trailer of Boruto: Next Generations Episode 199 is finally out. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 199 Promo teases Delta reprimanding Kawaki for almost sacrificing his life to protect Himawari and Naruto. Delta, however, doesn’t care about Kawaki’s well-being because her primary aim is to take him back to Kara to have them fix his arm. In the meantime, Kawaki also tells Delta that he has no intentions of going back to the hellhole again.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 199 promo, Naruto will warn Delta for treating her as one of her own objects. In the end, Delta will be seen firing her destructive ray at the Seventh Hokage. In the last episode of the manga series, Delta was seen attacking Naruto who aptly dodged the attack and counters it. Kawaki, Boruto, and Himawari watch the battle as it begins.

Naruto launched the Rasengan against Delta but to no avail. Shockingly, Delta easily absorbed the Rasengan using her unique eyes. It was revealed that Delta’s eyes are her scientific Ninja tools. Not only eyes, but various parts of her body are the Ninja tools that give her an upper hand over Naruto. To answer her, Naruto changed his form to carry a powerful counterattack against the Kara Inner.

Watching the fierce fight, Boruto tries to intervene to support Naruto but he asks him to stay away from her. Naruto noticed that even if he tries to destroy Delta’s limb, she will regenerate them using her Ninja tools. He plans to destroy her torso but wonders if she can absorb that too and attack again. At the end of the episode, Delta unleashed deathly rays from her eyes that almost destroyed Naruto.

Written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the popular Japanese manga series’ amongst anime fans. It is a spin-off and a sequel to the highly acclaimed Kishimoto created show Naruto. The spin-off explores the life and exploits of Boruta Uzumaki, the son of the legendary Naruto Uzumaki. The show sees the adventurous outing of Boruto and his ninja team.

