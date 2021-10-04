'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 219: Here's All You Need To Know

After the deadly battle with Isshiki, Boruto, Naruto, Kawaki, and Sauke work on returning to Konohagakure in the upcoming episode of the manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Recently, the makers have dropped the official promo trailer of the much-awaited episode 219 of the popular manga series. The new episode called 'Return' shows Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke in the other dimension. While Boruto snaps out of the Momshiki effect, he finds it hard to figure out how the Transporation Ninjutsu works. Naruto wonders if they would be able to return home.

The preview of the show's 219 episode reads, "Boruto and rest returning to Konoha! After the deadly battle with Isshiki, Boruto and the rest return to Konoha along with Naruto. Then Amado tells them about the top brass of Kara. Boruto is afraid of his Momoshfication. Kawaki promises him to get rid of Karma…?!".

For the unversed, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel to Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. It is written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki who played the lead in the first anime. However, unlike Naruto, his son is seen living his life with his friends and avoiding being in his father's shadow.

When is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 219 coming out

The much-awaited Episode 219 of the anime series will release on Sunday, 10 October 2021. As per the official anime sources. the new episodes of the Manga series will be released every Sunday. The viewers can easily stream Boruto Episode 219 live and change the time to their local zones. However, Crunchyroll is officially streaming the episodes for viewers in the U.S.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 219 spoilers

In the upcoming Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 219, Kawaki sets out to save Lord Seventh’s Chakra as she discovers that it is running low. Isshiki successfully captures Lord Seventh after he loses his Baryon Mode. Sasuke, on the other hand, insists Kawaki leave before it's too late. Despite his warnings, she returns to help save Lord Seventh.

Further in the episode, Kawaki utilises Fire Technique to vaporize Isshiki, who had made him happy. When Kawaki begins to believe if he is a Shinobi, Isshiki wonders if he is joking. Lord Seventh accepted Kawaki as a student and revealed that he had something that made Shinobis like him.

Isshiki then comprehends Kawaki’s suitability for her vessel which means this will never happen. Naruto, on the other hand, obliges Kawaki for giving him a reason to live when he had none before meeting Naruto. Meanwhile, Isshiki uses a rear neck choke to inflict more Karma on Kawaki. However, his existence begins to fade as he makes the observation that he should not be concerned because he has inserted a new one.

Towards the end of the episode, it shows that Kawaki’s Karma starts to disappear as Isshiki also starts fading. He asks Isshiki how many seconds he has left. After which the implantation of Isshiki’s brain doesn’t work, which is why he is left wondering what Kawaki did. Eventually, Isshiki faints realising his body was breaking apart.

(Image: Boruto_en/Twitter)