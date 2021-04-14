Brad Pitt Cameo In 'FRIENDS Reunion' Leaves The Special Episode In Crisis?

FRIENDS is one of the most iconic shows with a massive fan base all over the world. The millions of fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for the FRIENDS reunion release for quite some time now. However, according to New Idea, the Friends reunion episode was almost destroyed by a planned Brad Pitt cameo in FRIENDS. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Brad Pitt cameo in FRIENDS.

Brad Pitt to make a cameo in Friends reunion

According to the publication, a planned Bad Pitt Cameo in FRIENDS reunion almost destroyed the upcoming project. Reportedly, the actor’s presence in the episode caused an uproar among the cast and crew members of the episode. They believed that the romantic history between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will be overshadowing the entire FRIENDS reunion. A report by gossipcop.com has mentioned that Brad Pitt’s was the big surprise guest when the list of cameos came out. Keeping in mind the relationship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the cameo will surely gather a lot of attention if it happens.

The report added that this news of Brad Pitt’s cameo worried Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow that the whole saga between Brad and Jennifer would overshadow everything else. However, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry considered the issue. However, there has been no official announcement regarding Bad Pitt's cameo in the upcoming Friends reunion episode. With the shoot already wrapped up, it remains to be seen if Brad Pitt makes an appearance in the special episode or not.

Brad Pitt had made a cameo in the original Friends series in a 2001 episode when he was married to Jennifer Aniston. The couple went their separate ways in 2005 but have remained in touch over the years. Brad Pitt later married Angelina Jolie in 2014 after years of dating. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up in 2016 and since then there had also been rumours about him getting back with Jennifer Aniston. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together.

Friends reunion

The Friends reunion episode is going to be a special episode with the main cast reuniting. It will be a discussion and interview with the cast revisiting the old times about the show and their experience. The actors will not be reprising their roles for the episode instead they will be appearing as themselves. HBO Max had released a statement to avoid confusion and wrote that the reunion episode won't be a new, original episode of the series and the cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters. It was announced on April 11 that the shoot for FRIENDS reunion has completed. However, the FRIENDS reunion release dates are not yet announced.

That’s a wrap! ðŸŽ¬ Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/bZ7I4h6dWs — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) April 11, 2021

