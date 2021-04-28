Brandi Redmond Cries After Being Questioned About Husband's Infidelity In 'RHOD' Trailer

The Real Housewives of Dallas, also known as RHOD, is an American reality show, that focuses on the personal and professional lives of several women living in Dallas, Texas. Recently, the reunion trailer was released, which featured one of the contestants, Brandi Redmond facing questions over her husband's alleged infidelity. Here is everything you need to know about it and more.

Real Housewives of Dallas trailer

According to a report by ET Online, the latest RHOD trailer released a few days ago and shows Brandi Redmond being questioned about her husband Bryan's Redmond's infidelity. The special event was hosted by Andy Cohen with several contestants like D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Stephanie Hollman, and Dr. Tiffany Moon present physically, while Brandi and Kary Brittingham joined the session virtually, through video calls. Host Andy Cohen could be seen stating that Brandi's husband Bryan was spotted at a club with another woman, post which the camera pans to Brandi, who can be seen wiping away her tears.

The couple got hitched in the year 2003 and have four kids together, 12-year-old Brinkley, 9-year-old Brooklyn, 2-year-old Bruin, and 2-month-old Brilynn. Last month, a video had surfaced online, which has now been taken down, that showed Bryan at a club with another woman and kissing her publicly. The family asked for privacy and did not make any comment about the clip at the time. Earlier this week, Brandi put up an Instagram story with her husband Bryan, where the couple could be seen happy on a 'date night'.

Brandi Redmond's pregnancy

Real Housewives of Dallas fame Brandi Redmond welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Brilynn Mari Redmond, earlier this year in the month of February. The reality star took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers. Brandi Redmond shared an adorable post of her newborn where she can be seen sweetly curled up on a bed of roses and captioned it, "Valentines came a little early this yearðŸ’•ðŸ’ž. Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond. Thank you @people for sharing our blessing with our family. #itsagirl ðŸŒ¸#blessed." The former cheerleader told People's Magazine that they were overjoyed with love and beyond blessed to welcome their little miracle. She also added that Brilynn shares her birthday with her late grandma, whom they honour and miss a lot.

Image Credits: Brandi Redmond Official Instagram Account