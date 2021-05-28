'Brave New World' Producer Says, 'today's Audience Cares More About Story Than Faces'

Brave New World is a brand new black comedy series on Disney+ Hotstar, starring Keshav Sadhna, Kyla Dsouza, Shalu Chowdhary, Akashdeep Arora, Anurita Jha and many others. The trailer for the series dropped on May 5, 2021, promising episodes full of dark humour. The description of the series reads, "A world where patriarchy wins, friendships are for sale, and being haunted by your own mind is scarier than being haunted by a ghost, much more absurdity lie ahead!" Here's what the series' producer has to say about the new show and its audience.

Brave New World's Natasha Malpani Oswal's take on the audience's preferences

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, when asked about the delivery of content in the form of shows and movies, and why it is being consumed in abundance now, producer Natasha Malpani Oswal said, "Today’s audience cares less about language and faces- and much more about the story. I think there’s never been a better time to be a storyteller- or focus on developing high-quality scripts that push the boundaries."

She says that especially since the rise in the use of the internet and OTT platforms, the audience's tastes and consumption patterns have evolved. She also said that the consumption of Regional India cinema, too, has increased drastically. "One of the episodes in Brave New World is in Tamil!", she stated. Besides that, the producer calls content "a gift and a curse" in recent times. She says, "Given the amount of content being created and shared every day, you have to be smart about how you stand out in all the noise."

Natasha also spoke about the difference between storytelling capacities in cinema and on OTT platforms. She said that producing content for OTT platforms is liberating as an artist, further stating that it was easier to connect with the audience and to receive feedback. "We can experiment with genres, languages, length, talent and storylines- all of which we’re doing at Boundless Media!", she claimed.

Brave New World is an anthology series that focuses on four different worlds. The first episode of the series titled "#FriendshipGoals" has already released on Disney+ Hotstar. The episode focuses on three friends who work on a podcast called Friendship Goals and speak about their experiences and adventures together as best friends. The black comedy series has received international recognition at the Port Blair International Film Festival 2021 and at the Indo-French International Film Festival 2021.

Image: Still from Brave New World

