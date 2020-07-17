Brave New World TV Show Is All About Modern Adaptation To Classic Depiction Of Society

Brave New World is an American sci-fi that aired on NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock. The series is a digital adaptation of the 1932 novel of the same name written by Aldous Huxley. Brave New World TV show is developed by David Weiner.

Brave New World TV show-storyline and cast

Set in the seeming utopia of New London, Peacock’s ambitious Brave New World stars Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay and Alden Ehrenreich in a new take on the classic cautionary novel. The story revolves around a family who lives in London with the rules including privacy, family and monogamy being outlawed. The members of the family live within an elaborate letter-coded caste system. They also take a pill called Soma to stay within the rules of the family.

This high-budget adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic novel was written in the time where there were many things that were considered bizarre by society however now they are not. So the adaptation tried to portray it with the modern-world aspect of the novel, however, there may be scenes where the audience may have the opinion of such social evils not being persistent in today’s era. Brave New World series will give the audience a glimpse of lavish set design, interesting costumes and the show also has an introduction to nudity and sexual intimacy in the conservative society. Brave New World premiered on NBC's Peacock on July 15, 2020.

David Weiner talks about Brave New World TV series

Showrunner David Weiner in an interview with a news portal said that he was struck by Huxley’s vision. He said that Huxley foresaw how the makers would be creating the TV series but one thing he probably couldn’t foresee was how far makers would go in terms of the information revolution and social media. He added that those things seem to be like a very natural extension of exactly what Huxley was warning the makers about.

Furthermore, Weiner said that the book is a challenging adaptation anyway as the book is an exploration of philosophical ideas, but doesn’t necessarily translate dramatically. Then there are other hugely problematic aspects of the book, as well, in terms of how Huxley deals with some of his female characters and how the book intersects with race. He stated that those were things that the makers needed to show in a more evolved, modern view. David also mentioned that Huxley’s sense of Utopia was completely different than what makers had in mind in the modern era.

