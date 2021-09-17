'Break Point Trailer': Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi Get Candid About Life & Public Split

Makers of the forthcoming docu-drama Break Point, starring Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the leads, released the trailer. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the series will explore the relationship between Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. The seven-part series will witness its premiere on October 1 on Zee5. Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi were the first Indians to win Wimbledon in 1999. The duo, in their prime, claimed eight Grand Slam doubles titles.

In the trailer, the two sportspersons can be seen getting vocal about their personal lives, their differences, and their career graph. The gripping trailer begins with how the directors interviewed the two players separately. It begins with them, and others--including Sania Mirza--recalling how the duo, Paes, and Bhupathi were considered the best in the world when it came to doubles. They mentioned how they complimented each other's game and they were just unstoppable.

Break Point trailer out now

Further in the trailer, the two tennis players opened up about twists and turns of events in their life, including how their relationship got deconstructed both on and off the court. Apart from their accomplishments on the tennis court, the duo is also known for their off-the-court lives and public split. The documentary will be one of its kind where the two tennis icons will get candid about their split and will clear the air of speculations by narrating their side of the story. Apart from the two, the trailer also features a host of other sportspeople including Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan, and other family and friends.

In the trailer, Paes revealed how he made his decisions based on Mahesh's coach's words. “Because I thought that was coming from you," he said and used the words 'Diabolical, preempted, unprofessional and selfish.' In a joint press statement, the director couple, who is co-directing a project for the very first time, said “We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that’s what we’ve tried to capture in Break Point. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their hearts and showing emotion to the world. We feel honoured to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the dos and Don'ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country. We are elated to partner with Zee5 for this one.” The show will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

IMAGE: Instagram/@lLeanderPaes/MaheshBhupathi