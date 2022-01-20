'Breaking Bad' Clocks 14 Years; Fans Share Favourite Moments From Bryan Cranston-starrer

The cult classic crime drama Breaking Bad, which bought the iconic character of Walter White on screen, completed 14 years of release. The neo-Western crime drama starring Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman is one of the most critically acclaimed TV series of all time. The series began airing in 2008 and quickly amassed a huge fan following and has been lauded by critics as one of the greatest television series ever created.

As the crime drama clocked 14 years, fans trended the hashtag '#14 year of Breaking Bad' as they shared their favourite scenes of Bryan Cranston and other cast members. Following the success of the series, the Breaking Bad universe was expanded and spawned a prequel series, Better Call Saul and a film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Fans react to 'Breaking Bad' completing 14 years

As Breaking Bad completed 14 years of release, fans took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express their appreciation for the classic and praised the crime drama. While several fans shared stills from the show and called it a 'master piece', some others called it the 'greatest show'. One user wrote, "#BreakingBad - 14 years since this MASTERPIECE was aired on TV. My all-time favourite series. Mind-blowing writing. characters & realistic making was just wow. #Heisenberg & Jesse pinkman - Terrifically written Arcs for TV characters. (sic)" Take a look at some more comments below:

#BreakingBad - 14 years since this MASTERPIECE was aired on TV.🔥

#BreakingBad - 14 years since this MASTERPIECE was aired on TV.

My all time favourite series. Mind-blowing writing. characters & realistic making was just wow. #Heisenberg & Jesse pinkman - Terrifically written Arcs for a TV characters. #14yearsofbreakingbad - any fans?

I still remember .... it was a hangover for two days after finishing #BrBa ❤️



I still remember .... it was a hangover for two days after finishing #BrBa

G.O.A.T Finale

14 Years of Breaking Bad

14 Years of Breaking Bad

Greatest Series of All Time.

More about 'Breaking Bad'

Breaking Bad tells the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) later known by his alias Heisenberg, an underpaid, overqualified, and dispirited high school chemistry teacher who is struggling after being diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer. Walter turns to a life of crime, partnering with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), by producing and distributing crystal meth to secure his family's financial future before he dies, while navigating the dangers of the criminal underworld.

Breaking Bad's first season received generally positive reviews, while the rest of its run received unanimous critical acclaim. The show ran from 2008 to 2013 for five seasons and by the time that the series finale aired, it was among the most-watched cable shows on American television.

The show received numerous awards, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and several more. While Cranston won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times, Aaron Paul won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series three times. In 2013, Breaking Bad entered the Guinness World Records as the most critically acclaimed show of all time.

(Image: @breakingbad/Instagram)