'Bridgerton' 2 Overtakes First Season To Become Most Popular English TV Series Of All Time

Popular Netflix series Bridgerton 2 starring Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and others in pivotal roles recently released and has taken fans by storm. A recent report by Variety has now claimed that the second season of the show has knocked out Bridgerton season 1 from the first place in Netflix's rankings. The second season of the show has reportedly reached a whopping 627.11 million hours in viewership since it premiered on March 25, 2022.

Bridgerton 2 tops rankings of season 1

Variety reported that Bridgerton 2 has now become the most popular English language television series of all time as it recently reached a whopping 627.11 million hours of viewership. It is important to note that Bridgerton 1 is now in second place after the second season of the show, making it the first series to claim both the top spots on the Most Popular list. Bridgerton only ranks in the top two spots when it comes to English language series and is still far behind Squid Game, the Korean survival drama which garnered a massive 1.65 billion hours of viewership in 28 days of its release.

More about Bridgerton 2

After the release of season 2 on Netflix, a debate emerged online as some fans preferred one season over the other. The second season of the hit show shifted focus from the life of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page respectively. It saw the spotlight on Daphne's brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey and his determination to find a wife. Although he first takes an interest in Edwina Sharma, fate has other plans for him as he soon develops feelings for her sister, Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. Although Phoebe Dynevor reprised her role as Daphne in season two and appeared with her son Augie, Simon was not seen in the new season, leaving a few fans upset. However, the romance and chemistry between Anthony and Kate won the audiences' hearts. Bridgerton has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4, and fans can't wait to see which Bridgerton siblings will be in focus in the coming season.

Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix