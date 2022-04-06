The second instalment of Netflix's Bridgerton has delighted fans with yet another epic love story between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. While Bridgerton 2 continues its successful run on the streaming platform, the sequel's star Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) recently made a revelation about her family's take on her acting career.

Chandran, who plays Anthony's potential love interest and the Queen's chosen diamond of the season, mentioned that owing to her academic prowess, her parents expected her to tread on a similar path. She quipped that although they don't 'disapprove' of her acting stint, they're not happy about it either.

Charithra Chandran reveals her parents aren't happy with her career choice

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Chandran mentioned, "I was always sort of naturally academic. It wasn’t that they were supportive or not supportive [of acting at a young age], they didn’t care or mind—[theatre] was something I loved, it didn’t affect my academics… They’re happy that I’m happy and they’re proud of what I achieved."

She continued, "Are they happy about my career choice? Truthfully, no… And I wouldn’t expect them to be. That doesn’t mean they’re not good parents, that doesn’t mean they’re not supportive.”

Chandran, who has grabbed global attention following her stint in Bridgerton 2, has interned at Boston Consulting Group during her time at Oxford University. She graduated from the prestigious university in 2019 with a degree in politics, philosophy, and economics, with a full-time offer in hand from the consulting group.

Chandran first auditioned for the Netflix series in 2020, reading lines for Kate Sharma, however, the role went to Simone Ashley. In a conversation with Bustle, Chandran revealed that she and her mother are big fans of the period genre, with her having read "all of Jane Austen's novels".

Meanwhile, the second season of Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHARITHRA17)