'Bridgerton 3': New Cast Members Revealed As Nicola Coughlan And Team Begin Filming

Netflix's hit show Bridgerton became a much-loved one ever since its release and currently has fans eagerly awaiting the release of season three. It was recently announced that the cast has begun filming for Bridgerton 3, leaving fans over the moon. The show's official social media account made the announcement as it also revealed that three new cast members would be joining the show.

Bridgerton 3 begins filming

The much-loved Bridgerton 3 cast began filming for the third instalment of the hit period drama.

They made the announcement as they shared a video of the cast including Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel and many others on the sets of the show. They all put up two fingers to the camera and soon changed it to three as they commenced filming for the show's upcoming season. The caption of the post read, "I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third instalment of Bridgerton is officially underway."

Watch the video here:

Bridgerton 3 new cast members

The new clip shared online also introduced fans to three new cast members who will not be a part of the show. They include Harry Dankworth, played by James Phoon, Lord Debling and Marcus Anderson, played by Sam Phillips and Daniel Francis respectively. As per a report by People, Sam Phillips' character will be a 'genial lord with unusual interests', who catches the attention of the youngsters looking for love. Anderson on the other hand will ooze charisma and have several youngsters from the town eying him. The show will also see another new addition as Hannah Dodd will play the role of Francesca Bridgerton.

The show will see several returning stars including Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as the much-loved Queen Charlotte and many more. The upcoming season is set to follow the romance between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, and fans can't wait to watch the love blossom between them.

Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix