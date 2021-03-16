'Bridgerton' Actor Luke Newton Shares Throwback Pictures With His Bridgerton Reel Brothers

Bridgerton fame Luke Newton aka Colin Bridgerton took to Instagram on Monday, March 16, 2021, to share throwback pictures of him along with actors Jonathan Bailey and Luke Thompson. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a note revealing they have begun filming the much-acclaimed series. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they already cannot wait for season 2.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Luke Newton, who is the youngest Bridgerton brother, shared some behind the scenes pictures that featured him and his co-stars dressed in their attires in London. In the first picture, Luke Newton and Jonathan Bailey can be seen having a hearty conversation as they sit on horseback. The duo donned a black tuxedo along with a pair of boots. In the second picture, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Thompson can be seen relaxing on the chair and striking a quirky look. Jonathan wore black pant along with a white balloon sleeves shirt and a floral green waistcoat. Luke Thompson, wore black pant, white shirt and opted for a silk green waistcoat.

Along with the picture, Luke Newton penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “The boys are back in town ðŸŽµ #THROWBACK #SEASON1”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how excited they are for season 2, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “woohoo! Can’t wait”. Another one wrote, “so so excited. Release it faster already”. Check out a few more comments below.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels and depicts Victorian society and the "marriage market." While Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's romance was the focus of the first season, they are likely to take a back seat this season. The upcoming season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, who will make the decision to marry. The Bridgerton season 2 cast will also star Simone Ashley in lead roles. The makers of the show took to Instagram and announced, "Dear Readers, the ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour [sic] to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season”. Take a look.

