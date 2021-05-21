'Bridgerton' Actor Phoebe Dynevor On Regé-Jean Page's Exit & Season 2's Plot

Period drama series Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn's novel of the same name, caught many eyes with its first season on Netflix. It has been renewed for seasons two, three, and four. However, the news of Regé-Jean Page not returning as Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, disheartened many fans. Now, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bassett (née Bridgerton), expressed her views on her co-star's departure and what to expect from the upcoming part.

Phoebe Dynevor on Regé-Jean Page's exit and Bridgerton season 2 story

In a recent interview with Variety, Phoebe Dynevor opened up about Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton. She said that she had a bit of a heads-up so she knew the news, but guesses that it is a spanner. The actor explained that the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. She thinks maybe the fans of the books were more aware of Page's exit happening than the fans of the show. Dynevor thinks fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And they are very much passing the baton to the "lovely" Jonathan Baily, who plays Anthony Bridgerton. She noted that it is obviously sad to see Page go but she is looking forward to being reunited with her family on the series.

Production on Bridgerton season 2 has commenced. Phoebe Dynevor will be returning as Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings. She has confirmed that her character will be a major part of the upcoming series. Daphne, as a devoted wife and sister, will be finding true love for her brother Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton.

Bridgerton cast includes Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, and others. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series is set in London during the competitive world of the Regency-era when debutantes are presented at court. As there are at least four parts coming, each could focus on a different Bridgerton child. The second season is expected to arrive next year on Netflix.

IMAGE: BRIDGERTONNETFLIX INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.