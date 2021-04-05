'Bridgerton' Cast Talks About Season Two Of The Series, Reveals If It Will Follow The Book

The Bridgerton cast recently appeared for a panel, presented by the Screen Actors Guild, teasing the Netflix series’ much-anticipated second season. Actors Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, and Polly Walker from the series talked about what's in store for the next season. Here is everything you need to know about the second installment of the show and if it will follow the book or not.

Bridgerton cast hint at season 2 during SAG awards 2021

According to a report by Deadline, the actors of the series spoke at length about their successful Netflix series and also mentioned what might happen in season 2 and whether it would be based on the book or not. Actor Luke Thompson, who plays the character of Benedict Bridgerton on the series stated that with all the books and the relationships in the series, he thinks that author Julia Quinn has always been sort of saying the books are the starting point and the writers can have fun around it.

He added that the second season would focus on Anthony Bridgerton's love story and that the main structure is the book but the writers are also having fun with it like all the other departments are. The actor also mentioned that there are always adjustments and twists and changes and he is sure that those will carry on. The stars of the hit Netflix show are up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards and the lead star, Rege Jean-Page has been nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Florence Hunt, the actor who portrays Hyacinth Bridgerton, added that series creator Chris Van Dusen is amazing and, and as a result will do something amazing with the source material for season two.

The Netflix regency period drama series premiered last year on Christmas and set the record of being the most-watched Netflix original series ever, with more than 82 million households viewing it. The first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, who struggles to find love following her debut in London high society and eventually falls for and marries Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. However, the next season will feature Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he attempts to find a wife. Simone Ashley has been cast as his love interest, Kate Sharma.

Image Credits: Bridgerton Official Instagram Account