'Bridgerton' Cast: Where Else Have You Seen The Actors From This Period Drama?

Bridgerton is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The period drama premiered on Netflix in December last year and went on to achieve great heights. The viewers praised the performances and chemistry between the Bridgerton characters. The series is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's ton during the season. The eight-episode series was received well by the critics as well as the audience. A lot of people are curious to know more about the Bridgerton characters and cast members. Here is a look at the details about the cast of Bridgerton and where have the audience seen them before.

Bridgerton cast

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor plays the role of Daphne Bridgerton in the cast of Bridgerton. She is the eldest daughter in the Bridgerton family. Phoebe Dynevor has appeared in Waterloo Road before Bridgerton. She has also featured in several TV shows like Prisoners’ Wives, Dickensian, Younger, Snatch, etc.

Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset

Rege-Jean Page played the role of Simon Basset in the Bridgerton cast. He plays the Duke of Hastings who does not intend to hold on to this title. The actor is known for his role of Chicken George in the 2016 series Roots. He was also a regular cast member in the ABC drama, For the People.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey played the role of Anthony Bridgerton in the cast of Bridgerton. He is the eldest son of the Bridgerton family and brother of Daphne. Jonathan Bailey has acted in several popular TV shows. Some of his notable works before Bridgeton include ITV drama Broadchurch, the CBBC series Leonardo, the BBC Two series W1A, the Channel 4 comedy Campus among others.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

The role of Penelope Featherington was played by Nicola Coughlan in the Bridgerton cast. She is a smart and quick-witted 17-year-old and also the youngest of three sisters. The Irish actor became a household name with her role in Bridgerton. Prior to this, she has appeared in the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls and Harlots among other shows.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie played one of the rebellious Bridgerton characters of Eloise Bridgerton. She has a fear of the idea of finding a suitable husband. She has played numerous television roles prior to Bridgerton. Some of her popular works are BBC One series WPC 56, Vanity Fair as Amelia Sedley, Porters, Line of Duty among others.

Image Credits: Bridgerton Instagram