'Bridgerton' Creator Chris Van Dusen Teases Season 2 After Receiving 12 Emmy Nominations

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen recently revealed his reaction after he came to know about the 12 Emmy nominations that the show received. These also included a nomination for the Outstanding Drama Series. Dusen also teased about Bridgerton season 2 and said that he couldn't wait for the audience to see Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey and Kate Sharma, played by newcomer Simone Ashley's story unfold on the screen.

Chris Van Dusen talks about Bridgerton season 2

Talking to E! News, Dusen said that he was in the car with his husband and they had just dropped their 3-year-old off at nursery when he came to know about the Emmy nominations. Chris said that "I think we had a good cry for a couple of minutes. I'm so excited and humbled and most of all, I'm proud of this cast and this crew and I'm just filled with tremendous gratitude, honestly." Dusen revealed that Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington was the first person to reach out to him and he had spoken to most of the cast since then and that includes Rege-Jean Page, who decided to leave the show ahead of season two.

Dusen also spoke about the upcoming season 2 of the show and said Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's chemistry onscreen was 'magnetic'. He said that there is something special about the two of them, Simone and Jonathan, and he thinks people will really respond to them.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novel series, Bridgerton is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s. The Netflix series has already been renewed for the next four seasons. Each season will be inspired by a different book in the series, which means the focus on each Bridgerton child will change. The second season of the series will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess. The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

