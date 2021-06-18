'Bridgerton': Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Kim Kardashian Texted Her After The Show Came Out

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor rose to fame after Shonda Rhimes' Netflix drama gained popularity. The star recently revealed her experience rising to stardom and one very surprising fan interaction that Phoebe received. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Phoebe revealed that billionaire beauty mogul and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian had texted her after watching the show.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Phoebe was asked about the most surprising fan interaction that she had soon after the show's release. The Bridgerton star said that Kim had DM'ed her a few times after watching the show. She explained that she didn't expect the show to hit that many people.

Bridgerton Director Julie explains why she cast Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne

Director Julie explained that she was proudest about the fact that cast Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne. She said that the actor had an incredible and modern sensibility which allowed her to give an energetic and dynamic performance. She also said that Phoebe had a "glacial look" which was fitting for the Regency era. She also claimed that she was a huge fan of Phoebe's character.

Further, Phoebe spoke about how she had heard about the Netflix show. The actor said that she had known about Shondaland's plans to create a show based on Regency England with Netflix which piqued her interest. She explained that after reading the scripts she found herself invested in the story and hoped that she would get the part as Daphne Bridgerton.

The actor even spoke about her interaction with Rege-Jean Page and working with him. Phoebe said that the cast and crew had watched Page's scenes and found themselves thinking that he was perfect for the part. She called him stunning and said that reading some romantic lines with him felt like "a blur". She said that she didn't believe that she could get the part and found herself wishing Page "Good luck!".

The duo even spoke about bringing modernism in the period drama that helped in making the series relatable to the audience. Julie, who directed a couple of the Netflix shows episodes, said that she wanted the series to be relatable with moments in the show. She explained that the purpose was to not make the series feel like it was out of a history book.

Image: Phoebe Dynevor and Kim Kardashian's Instagram

