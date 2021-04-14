Bridgerton Producer Shonda Rhimes Was "shocked" By Fan Dismay Over Rege-Jean Page's Exit

Bridgerton fans were in for a shock after news broke out on April 2 that Regé-Jean Page who plays the lead role of the Duke of Hastings in the Netlfix series announced his departure from the show. The fans reacted to the news with utter dismay. Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of the series has responded to the reactions of the fans.

Shonda Rhimes Responds To Fan Dismay Following Exit Of Regé-Jean Page

Shona Rhimes along with co-producer Betsy Beers told Vanity Fair that the fan reaction is not what she had anticipated at all. She said that she was really shocked because the reactions that they faced usually happens when a character who has been in a show for a while is killed off. She exclaimed that they are not killing his character off he is alive but just not a part of the show. She further added that their job is to find the right people and put them together for the incredible and world-shifting romance that Bridgerton is going to be. She revealed that she did not expect such a fan explosion as every book from the Bridgerton series showcases a different romance.

She quipped that the fan reaction has left her wondering about what would Rege's character Simon do after returning to the second season as the first season already gave him and his love interest Daphne played by Phoebe Dynevor a happy ending and Bridgerton season 2 will be focusing on another couple's love story.

Regé-Jean Page will not return for Bridgerton season 2

The news of Page's exit from the Netflix show was first announced on Netflix’s Twitter account in the form of Lady Whistledown's letter. Following the news, Shonda had taken to Instagram to write, "remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge-watched all over again." with a picture of Regé-Jean Page.

Talking about Bridgerton, the drama revolving around the powerful Bridgerton family of England has been renewed for the third and fourth season as well by Netflix. Shonda Rhimes had taken to her Instagram to share the news with the public which was penned in the form of Lady Whistledown's letter.

Deadline also reported that Regé-Jean Page's character was never intended to appear for the second season but they had tried to get the actor back as a guest star in the show but that didn't materialise. The actor received tremendous popularity for his character in the show and now has several projects lined up in front of him including The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons.