'Bridgerton' S2 To Feature THIS Bollywood Song Along With Covers By Rihanna, Harry Styles

Bridgerton season 2 is all set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on March 25. Ahead of its release, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. Now, it appears that the creators have also added a Bollywood song to the tracklist of the series which has doubled the excitement of all Indian fans who were waiting with baited breath for the next season.

Which Bollywood song is included in Bridgerton season 2?

As reported by E! News, Bridgerton season 2 will include an orchestra cover of the title track of the iconic Bollywood film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The cover will be composed by Kris Bowers. Apart from this, the series will include a slew of popular songs of artists including Rihanna, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and more.

While talking about the selected playlist, the creator of the show, Chris Van Dusen, said that all the songs featured on Bridgerton season 2 hold a special reason. According to him each one of them has a deep emotional value to offer to the fans of the show. While concluding his statement, Dusen added that he's 'thrilled' about the musical playlist of the upcoming season.

He said, "I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist."

Apart from the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bridgertson season 2's musical playlist also includes, Dancing on my own, Wrecking Ball, Diamonds, Stay Away, How Deep is your love and more.

Season one of the show included covers like Girls Like Yoy, Wildest Dreams among several others. Starring Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey and Sabrina Bartlett, the plot of the web show is set against the backdrop of the Regency era of the British Empire. The story is focused on the eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family in England. The series highlights all the siblings life as they walk on the path of discovering love and face several challenges.

Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix, @potatopiggy9