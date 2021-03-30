Last Updated:

Bridgerton Season 2: Adjoa Andoh Shares Throwback With The Ladies Ahead Of Season 2 Shoot

Bridgerton Season 2 might go on floors soon. Lady Danbury a.k.a. Adjoa Andoh shared a throwback ahead of the cast's return to the Regency era.

Lady Danbury has given a new sneak peak of the Regency era. Adjoa Andoh took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself along with her Bridgerton cast mates as they soon plan to go on floors for Season 2. In the picture, Adjoa Andoh poses along with Ruth Gemmel and Golda Rosheuvel.

Lady Danbury is ready for Bridgerton Season 2

Bridgerton is one of the most watched original series' on Netflix. The show revolves around the regency era. It is primarily based on Julia Quinn’s eponymous novel. Bridgerton Season 1 premiered in December last year and now fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the hit Netflix show’s Season 2.

Lady Danbury a.k.a. Adjoa Andoh has finally provided a much-needed update on Bridgerton Season 2. Andoh took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Queen Charolette (Golda Rosheuvel).  Along with the picture, the Brigerton cast member wrote, “Gearing up for season two”. Since the show is yet to go on floors, Bridgerton Season 2 release date is yet to be confirmed. Take a look at Lady Danbury a.k.a. Adjoa Andoh post here.

Andoh’s post quickly went viral and fans were quick to comment on the picture. One fan suggested he and his wife could be the extras for a ball scene in Bridgerton Season 2. Another fan commented how the three Bridgerton ladies in the picture is one of the reasons she loves the show. One fan was even freaking out if the ladies were wearing the new costumes from the upcoming Bridgerton Season 2. Take a look at all of these comments on Adjoa Andoh’s Twitter post below.

Bridgerton Season 2 meets ‘Sex Education’

Bridgerton Season 2 is yet to go on floors, but a new cast member has been added to the regency era drama. Sex Education actor Simone Ashley will be part of the Bridgerton Season 2 cast. In Sex Education, Simone plays the role of Olivia Hanan one of the members of ‘The Untouchables’ in Otis’ high school. In Bridgerton Season 2, Simone Ashely will be essaying the role of Kate Sharma. According to Deadline’s report, Kate Sharma is Anthony Bridgerton’s new love interest. Bridgerton Season 2 plot will be based on Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me. 

 

 

