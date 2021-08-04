‘Bridgerton' Season 2 Production Back On Track After Halts Due To COVID-19

Bridgerton is one of the popular American period drama series based on Julia Quinn’s novels whose first season was a massive hit among the audience. As the production for Bridgerton season 2 got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the showrunner, Chris Van Dusen, recently made an announcement that the production has been resumed.

Bridgerton season 2 is back underway

According to the reports by Variety, after facing two sudden halts due to the pandemic, Bridgerton season 2 has finally resumed its production. Showrunner, Chris Van Dusen confirmed the news recently by stating, “We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it". “Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great“, he added.

The filming of the show got shut down when a second COVID-19 case was confirmed on the sets. The show was also one of the numerous projects being filmed in the UK whose cast and crew were affected by the virus. Bridgerton season 2 will focus on the family’s eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (essayed by Jonathan Bailey) and his search to find a partner.

While dropping hints about the plot of the series, showrunner Chris stated, “We pick up Anthony after we’ve seen what he’s been through with his mistress. He’s thinking, ‘Was that love?’ Some would call it that, others would not. We’re exploring those concepts of duty and honor once again".

As the makers of the show have been under pressure to live up to fans’ expectations, Van Dusen revealed, “There’s always been a pressure with this show from the beginning, being inspired by these beloved novels with fans who are so passionate and feel so strongly about these characters and these stories. There’s always been a healthy pressure there, I welcome it and I say keep the pressure on. It worked for the first season, and I hope people love this season and beyond as much as they did the first".

Bridgerton cast

The popular cast members of the series include actors namely Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, and many more.

IMAGE: BRIDGERTON INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.