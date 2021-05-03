'Bridgerton Season 2' Production Starts, Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley Spotted On Sets

Bridgerton is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The show premiered on Netflix in December last year and became the most-watched series on the platform. The makers later announced that the show has been renewed for a second season. Ever since its announcement, fans have been curious to know about the Bridgerton season 2 and its cast. According to People magazine, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have started the Bridgerton season 2 shoot in the UK. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 2’s shoot.

Bridgerton season 2 begins filming

Bridgerton season 2 is one of the highly anticipated shows on Netflix. Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton 2 will be seen reprising his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. Simone Ashley is a new addition to the cast of the upcoming season. She is playing the love interest of Jonathan Bailey’s character from the show, Kate Sharma. The lead pair of the upcoming season was spotted at the UK's Ascot Racecourse on April 30 shooting for the Bridgerton season 2. The pictures of the stars shooting for the second season have been doing the rounds on the internet. The pictures of the lead pair show them decked up in the costumes from the Regency era as they enjoy a day at the racecourse. Simone Ashley is seen rocking a peacock blue gown in the pictures. Here is a look at the pictures of Bridgerton season 2 cast from the shoot location.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton 2

Other Bridgerton season 2 cast members present in the scene were Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury. The upcoming second season of the show will be focusing on Anthony and Kate’s romantic journey. The next season will be based on Julia Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, and Bessie Carter. Apart from Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young are also part of the second season.

Is The Duke in Bridgerton 2 cast?

Rege Jean-Page became a global heartthrob after the massive success of Bridgerton. He played the role of Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings in the first season. A lot of people had been wondering is The Duke in Bridgerton 2 cast? According to a report by PTI, Rege Jean-Page will not be returning for the upcoming season. The announcement was made last month about Duke not reprising his role in the second season.

