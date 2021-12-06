'Bridgerton' Season 2 Release Date: Fanfiction, Plot, Cast, Trailer, & More

Bridgerton is considered to be one of the most popular period drama series that is based on Julia Quinn's novels. The first season of the series was a massive hit among the audience. The makers have been building anticipation among fans by unveiling the posters and an intriguing trailer of Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton Season 2, which follows Anthony Bridgerton, essayed by Jonathan Bailey, and his romantic interest, Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley. As we await the release of the much-awaited sequel of the series, read everything you need to know about Bridgerton fanfiction, Bridgerton prequel, its release date, its cast, and the plot.

Bridgerton Season 2 Release date and other details

Bridgerton Season 2 cast

Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley will be part of the new season, while Jean Page will no longer be one of the main characters as her conflict was resolved in the first season. Anthony's sister, Daphne, essayed by Dynevor was the focus of the first season, however, now the focus is shifting to the new leading couple for Season 2. Daphne will also play a smaller role in the upcoming season.

Charithra Chandran is all set to make her debut in the show and will be seen as Edwina Sharma, while Shelley Conn will be playing the girls' mother, Lady Mary Sharma.

Bridgerton Season 2 plot

Bridgerton's new season will give fans a view at Lady Whistledown, a high-society gossip writer voiced by Julie Andrews, who was revealed to be Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, at the end of the first season. The focus of the second season will turn to Anthony, Daphne's older brother, as he seeks a woman to accompany him in raising an heir for the Bridgerton family estate.

The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second novel in the series, will be the focus of the second season. In the novel, Anthony finally thinks it's time to settle down but he refuses to fall in love because he is terrified of dying early like his father and leaving behind a lovely wife. Things take a turn since fate has different plans for him when he finds his match in the form of a young woman named Kate, who isn't quite interested.

Bridgerton 2 trailer

Bridgerton 2 Release Date

The ongoing COVID pandemic has caused multiple delays in filming for the second season. The showrunner of the show Chris Van Dusen announced the wrap of Bridgerton Season 2 as he shared pictures from their wrap party on November 21. Sharing the update with fans, the showrunner wrote, "That's a wrap on season two, so proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this challenging year." With this, many fans are expecting the renewed season will be coming in 2022.

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJh — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) November 20, 2021

(Image: @dedicatedfangr7/Twitter)