'Bridgerton' Season 2: Set To Premiere In March 2022, Release Date And Plot Revealed

The highly anticipated second season of the smash successful Netflix series Bridgerton will release on March 25, 2022, according to the streaming service. The show is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland and is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels. On the one-year anniversary of the first chapter, the creators announced the debut date for the upcoming second season on Saturday night. Season two of the show began filming in May and ended in November of this year.

"One year ago today, our buzzy Ton was born. Happy Anniversary, dear readers. This author does hope you enjoy your gift... Bridgerton returns March 25, 2022, only on Netflix," the post read on the official Instagram page of the show.

During the season, debutantes are presented at court, the series is set in the competitive world of Regency-era London high society. The first season of Chris Van Dusen's Bridgerton focused on the romance and marriage of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest Bridgerton daughter, and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page). Season two follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he searches for a suitable wife, according to Deadline. Anthony's hunt for a debutante who fulfils his high criteria, driven by his obligation to protect the family name, appears doomed until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins courting Edwina, Kate realises the true nature of his objectives — a true love match isn't high on his priority list — and vows to do everything she can to prevent the marriage. However, the verbal sparring matches between Kate and Anthony only serve to pull them closer together, further complicating issues on both sides. The Featheringtons must welcome the new heir to their estate across Grosvenor Square, as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the Ton while keeping her greatest secret hidden from those closest to her. Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), and Rupert Young are among the newcomers to the forthcoming season (Jack).

Dear readers, I know my absence has only made your hearts grow fonder; however, you will not have to wait much longer. Bridgerton Season 2 debuts March 25, 2022, only on Netflix 💐 pic.twitter.com/4awxEAcSCo — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2021

They join other returning cast members Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews. In his final season on Bridgerton, Van Dusen serves as showrunner. He co-executives alongside Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

(Image: Twitter)