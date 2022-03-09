'Bridgerton' Season 2 Trailer: Netflix's Show Returns With Another Epic Love Story; Watch

After the massive success of the first season, Netflix's Bridgerton is all set to present another epic love story from the elite society of London. Taking over the lead from Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony will set off on the quest to find a suitable partner for himself that will match his status as the Viscount Bridgerton. While the first season sent the fans into a frenzy with the epic lover-to-enemies trope, the second season suggests an intriguing love triangle threatening to get several hearts broken.

Apart from Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton season 2 will have all the original cast in their lovable characters along with new faces like Sex Education star Simone Ashley playing Kate Sharma along with Charithra Chandran playing Kate's younger sister Edwina Sharma. With only a few weeks left for the grand release, Bridgerton 2 dropped the trailer of the upcoming series fueling the anticipation of the fans. Check it out here.

'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer

The official social media handle of Netflix dropped the new trailer with the caption, ''How can one be expected to play by the rules when the only way to truly win is by breaking them?'' Bridgerton season 2 release date is set on March 25, 2022, on Netflix. In the video, Anthony's mother announces his intention of marriage to attract potential suitors during an event. On the other hand, Kate and Edwina Sharma manage to catch his eye.

While the younger sister, Edwina instantly falls for the Viscount, fiery and headstrong Kate can be seen having doubts about Anthony's real intentions around betrothal. This causes an intriguing interaction between Kate and Anthony that soon develops into a passionate feeling for each other.

Netflix's Bridgerton is based on author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Released in December 2020, the series emerged as one of the best English series as it became the most-watched series on Netflix. It also bagged the number one position across 76 countries on the streamer and was instantly renewed for the second season. Moreover, taking into account the series' massive success, Bridgerton was renewed for the third and the fourth season.

Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix