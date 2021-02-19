'Bridgerton' Season 2 Updates: Three Top Things We Know So Far About This Period Drama

After getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike, historical drama Bridgerton is coming back for another season. The makers of show have revealed some details about the upcoming show, details enough to create a buzz among the fans of the show. Let us take a look at the details we know so far about the show:

Bridgerton season 2: What do we know about the upcoming season?

The story will focus on Anthony’s character

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels and follows the society and ‘marriage market’ of the 1800s. While the first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset and their romance, this season, they are likely to take a back seat. The upcoming season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, who shall decide to get married.

Simone Ashley will be the "diamond" this season

Bridgerton season 2's cast will see a new actor, Simone Ashley, who will be the lead actor of Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2. She shall be the new love interest of Anthony. However, she shall not fall for his charm until he proves his worth to her. Simone was previously seen in the Netflix series, Sex Education. Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's character’s affair will be based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

The show is officially in the works

The makers of the show took to Instagram and announced, "Dear Readers, the ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour [sic] to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of Ratafia for this most delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities". It further reads, “However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue”. Check out the post of the same below.

Bridgerton's review: The show has received 7.3/10 rating on IMDb

