'Bridgerton' Season 3: THIS Bridgerton Sibling To Be Replaced By Hannah Dodd In Hit Show

Netflix's hit show Bridgerton took viewers by storm as it focussed on the lives of the Bridgerton siblings and broke several viewership records. The first two seasons of the show were a major hit for the streaming platform and now reports by Deadline state that there has been a change in the cast for Bridgerton season 3. Francesca Bridgerton will be replaced by the Anatomy of a Scandal actor Hannah Dodd in the next season of the royal drama.

Francesca Bridgerton to be replaced by Hannah Dodd

Ruby Stokes, who earlier took on the role of Francesca Bridgerton will now be replaced by Hannah Dodd in the upcoming Bridgerton season 3. Ruby Stokes reportedly left the hit show for another Netflix show, Lockwood & Co., in which she will play the lead role. As viewers may have noticed, Francesca Bridgerton was only part of the first three episodes of Bridgerton season 2, before her character was never referenced again. Deadline reports that this was because of her prior obligation to her new show Lockwood & Co. Although Francesca Bridgerton did not have much screen time on the show, she always stood out as part of the Bridgerton clan and won hearts. Her extroverted and chatty personality made her a memorable character on the show.

The series' showrunner Chris Van Dusen opened up about Francesca's character in a conversation with TVLine and mentioned he loved her. He said, “I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season 2. After exhausting all other options, she, unfortunately, had to come out due to reasons beyond our control.” Based on Julia Quinn's novels, Bridgerton, the third season of the show is now set to return to production in London this summer.

Bridgerton grabbed fans' attention in season 1 when it focussed on Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton finding love and eventually tying the knot with Simon, the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. The second season then took a closer look at Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, who fell in love with Simone Ashley's character, Kate Sharma. Fans now wonder who the third season will focus on and can't wait to see what the show has in store for them.

Image: Instagram/@hannahfkdodd, @bridgertonnetflix