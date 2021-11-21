'Bridgerton' Show Runner Announces The Wrap Of Season 2, Shares Pics From Wrap-up-party

Fans of the romantic period drama Bridgerton can rejoice as the filming of season two has been completed. The showrunner of the show Chris Van Dusen announced the wrap of Bridgerton season two as he shared pictures from their wrap party. Season two of the show will focus on the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey as he sets out to find himself a suitable wife. Simone Ashley has been cast as the female lead of this season of the show.

Bridgerton Season 2 completes shoot

Season two of Netflix's regency period drama Bridgerton has completed its shoot. Chris Van Dusen who serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the show shared pictures from the wrap-up party as he announced the wrap. Dusen took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a picture of him hugging the lead pair of the upcoming season of the show, Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley and wrote, "That's a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-

game to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022. #Bridgerton #Season Two #BuckleUp."

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJh — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) November 20, 2021

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's ton during the season when debutantes are presented at court. Season two of the show will shift the focus from the love story between Daphne

Bridgeton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) to Daphne's elder brother Anthony's romance with Kate. It will be based on Julia Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Most of the cast from season one of the show will be returning for the upcoming season, however, it was announced that Rege-Jean Page won't be returning. No official premiere date has been announced for Bridgerton Season 2. Van Dusen, April 2021, announced that the show has been renewed for a third and fourth season as well. Bridgerton was the most-watched show on Netflix until the South Korean show Squid Game took its place, it is currently the second most-watched show on the streamer.

Image: Twitter/@chrisvandusen