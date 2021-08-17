'Bridgerton' Showrunner, Chris Van Dusen Opens Up About Managing Shoots During COVID-19

Bridgerton is one of the popular and most-watched shows on Netflix and it even received 12 Emmy nominations. As the series was recently renewed for the third and fourth season, the showrunner, Chris Van Dusen, recently opened up about handling the burden during the pandemic times when they had to pause the shooting for a while. He also revealed that they did take liberties while adapting the story from the novel and didn’t follow it word to word.

Bridgerton Showrunner shares his strong inspiration points

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Van Dusen talked about the best advice he received from Bridgerton producer, Shonda Rhimes, and stated that he had worked with her for 17 years and added that he grew up in Shondaland and worked across most of the shows. "One thing she always told me was to think of the worst possible situation that you can put your character in — and put them in it. Don’t be afraid to do that. Literally think of the worst-case scenario. Write to that and figure out a way to get that character out of it. That is something that’s always in my head when I’m breaking story”, he added.

Dusen further talked about how he handled the pressure during the first season and revealed that they were in the middle of the production while season 2 was written. He then recalled that they had to pause due to COVID-19 concerns and added that they were getting back to it. “I was based in the U.K. with my family for all of season one. Because it is now based in Los Angeles, I brought my family back here and I’m going back and forth between L.A. and the U.K. It is a little different going that first season now that it’s kind of a worldwide phenomenon”, he mentioned.

Being inspired by these eight delicious romance novels, which already have a passionate fan following, the pressure is really baked in.

While speaking about the liberties they took while adapting stories from the novel, he said, “We say we’re inspired by the books, we don’t follow them word for word. We know we have characters who are new and original to the series who don’t appear in the books, and we’re exploring other themes and love stories. I’ve always wanted the series to be about a world, a society — as opposed to just this one family in 19th century Regency London.”.

IMAGE: BRIDGERTON INSTAGRAM

