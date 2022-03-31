'Bridgerton': Simone Ashley Confirms Season 3 Of Netflix Show; 'We’re Going To Be Back'

While fans are still trying to keep their eyes on the fueling romance between characters Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton on Bridgerton, the makers have dropped another surprise. It seems that the makers of the show are convinced about the show’s increasing popularity with every season and hence, decided to extend it for next season.

According to Pinkvilla, the news about the same was confirmed by actor Simone Ashley who plays the role of Kate on the show. The actor who ringed in her 27th birthday on March 30, could not have been much happier than announcing the renewal of another season.

Simone Ashley confirms Bridgerton season 3

During a Bridgerton special dinner where Ashley bonded with other South Asian stars such as Lilly Singh, Kal Penn among others, the actress spoke about what lies ahead for her in the Bridgerton journey. Speaking about Season 3, she said, "We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started." Not only that, but Simone also spoke about how her character will be different in the next season.

Considering the second season that featured Kate and Anthony tying the knot, Simone spilled the beans and revealed that the next season will showcase her character's duties even bigger as the Viscountess.

The actor even elaborated upon hoping to see Kate in a different headspace after being a part of the Bridgerton family. "I’m just excited for her to have a home and to have a family. I’m excited to see her grow. I think I’d like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong", Deadline quoted her saying.

Though the entire cast of the second season is not sure to continue in the next season, however, producer Shonda Rhimes has teased about season 3 and revealed that it may be different compared to Julia Quinn's novels, from which the first two seasons were adapted.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that only after three days of its premiere, Bridgerton season 2 earned 193 million hours of viewing time worldwide which turned out to be the highest for any English-language Netflix series in its first three days. Bridgerton season 2 made it to the top 10 in 92 of the 93 countries.

IMAGE: Twitter/Bridgerton/Instagram/SimoneAshley