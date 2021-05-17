Bridgerton Spinoff Series On Young Queen Charlotte In Works At Netflix

Bridgerton became a successful period drama series on Netflix. The makers renewed it for three more seasons following its demand. Now, a prequel spinoff series showing a Young Queen Charlotte has been announced as Netflix expand their arsenal of shows.

Bridgerton spinoff series on Young Queen Charlotte in development

Deadline has reported that Netflix and Shondaland are expanding their Bridgerton-verse as they have added a new show to the franchise. Written by Shonda Rhimes, it is a limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte. It will focus on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte. The character has been reimagined for the Bridgerton show and is not actually a part of Julia Quinn's novel on which the series is based.

The upcoming spinoff will also depict the stories of young Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton. Portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte was a breakout character that soon became a fan favorite. Along with writing, Shonda Rhimes will serve as executive producer with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said that many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and she is thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. She mentioned that Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, they also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.

The makers also announced that Jess Brownell will serve as showrunner for Bridgerton seasons three and four. She takes on the job from Chris Van Dusen who developed the first season and is working on the second, which is currently in production. Brownell asserted that as these beloved characters from the show are entrusted to her, she cannot wait to lend her unique vision to the next two seasons. She feels "so fortunate" to have found a home at Shondaland and to have the support of Shonda and Betsy as she moves forward into this new chapter.

Shondaland CEO Rhimes stated that as they continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, they now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse. She mentioned that they worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, she knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.

IMAGE: BRIDGERTONNETFLIX INSTAGRAM

