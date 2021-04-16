'Bridgerton' Star Adjoa Andoh Reveals Reason Behind Rege-Jean Page's Exit From The Show

Actor Adjoa Andoh is best known for her portrayal of Lady Danbury in the popular Netflix show Bridgerton. Several other actors have also been a part of the show, whose first season was met with a strong response from the audience. Among those actors is Rege-Jean Page, who portrayed the male romantic lead in the first season opposite Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton. However, it had come as disappointing news for his fans when it was announced that the actor will not be a part of the second season Adjoa Andoh has recently opened up the reason behind his exit from the show.

Adjoa Andoh on reason behind Rege-Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton 2

Adjoa has recently shared a few details on the upcoming season of Bridgerton in her interview with Daily Pop. Upon being asked about why Page has taken an exit from the series, she started by saying that the show is following the “overriding framework of Julia Quinn’s beautiful novels”. She continued by saying that the plot has covered one of the eight “Bridgerton children” and there are “seven more to go”. The actor then said that it was the turn of Anthony Bridgerton, who is portrayed by Jonathan Bailey.

However, Adjoa also made a point to put in a few words for Rege, saying that they all “love” him and that they are all “going to miss” him as well. She also revealed that both she and Page “share a love for punk” and concluded by saying that he will be her “friend for life”. Page had previously revealed to Variety that he was made aware beforehand that his character would only be a part of the first season, saying that “Bridgerton family rolls on”.

Bridgerton had first premiered on Netflix last year on the day of Christmas. It has a total of eight episodes in the first season, which promptly received a positive response from the viewers. The series had become one of the highly watched shows on the streaming giant. Apart from Ajoa and Rege, the first season also starred other actors such as Phoebe Dynevor, Lorraine Ashbourne, Sabrina Bartlett, and Bessie Carter among others.