'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor Opens Up On Intimate Scenes Wit Rege-Jean Page

Phoebe Dynevor rose to fame with her character of Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton. The 26-year-old actor recently opened up about intimate scenes with co-star Rege-Jean Page, who played her love interest Simon Basset in the series. In an interview with Deadline, Dynevor talked about what she connected with most through her character and how the relationship between Daphne and Simon Bassett evolved.

Phoebe Dynevor told Deadline that there were a lot of differences between her and Daphene. She said Daphne valued her family and she valued it as well. At a time when women had only one option, Daphne was as determined to make something happen as she has been doing with her career. She said that kind of thinking was sort of her way to connect with Daphne.

She went on to say that she admired her more because she made it happen and she also found love amidst all this. Talking about Daphne's sexual encounters with Simon she said their sexual evolution was very important to the storyline. She said that was something she along with showrunner Chris Van Dusen, Page and everyone involved in it really wanted to tell truthfully and in a way that was safe for everyone.

Bridgerton's Intimacy co-ordinator on filming Simon and Daphene

According to Insider, earlier this year the intimacy coordinator of Bridgerton Lizzy Talbol opened up about filming the scenes depicting Daphne and Simon's sexual evolution. Lizzy revealed that it was not as seamless as it appeared onscreen. She said there was a bit of "intimacy circus" to film the scenes where the newlyweds went for a days-long romp around their rural estate. Lizzy revealed that the 3-minute montage took months to shoot due to erratic weather and other shooting obstacles.

Lizzy told the outlet that there was so much going on while shooting, they were in loads of different locations all over the country. She said they working in the dry and then in the rain and also on flagstone floors, and up against walls as well as in Regency beds. She said she found it "super cheeky" decision to film a female oral sex scene in a London private member's club that didn't even allow women inside until 1980. However, Lizzy did admit it was one of her favorite sex scenes to film in the series.

