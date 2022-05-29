'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Hospitalised Following Mental Health Issues: 'I Was Raged'

Actor Ruby Barker, who rose to fame with her stint as Marina Thompson in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has opened up about her mental health struggles. In a video message to all her fans, artiste revealed that she was hospitalised owing to her mental health issues and would soon be discharged after a long bout of being 'really unwell'.

She revealed that her treatment would be followed by a 'little bit of a break'. The artiste further urged her followers to 'stop being so hard' on themselves and take a break if they feel bowed down. Ruby then spoke about how she was 'raged-filled, angry', with an 'intergenerational trauma' bundling up inside her.

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker reveals being hospitalised due to mental health issues

Dropping a 6-minute long video on her Instagram handle, she further expressed of moving ahead and said, "I can’t carry on the way that I was, I need to change so that is what I am trying to do. I want to survive and I will survive, I am going to." While thanking her close ones for their constant support, Barker gave a special mention to Netflix for giving her an opportunity that 'saved her'.

While the actor didn't reveal her specific diagnosis in the clip, she promised her fans to engage in a longer conversation surrounding mental health in the near future. She signed off by mentioning, "Be kind to yourself. Be gentle," and added, "But also learn and understand what that truly means."

In the caption, she wrote, "Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I’ve been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up."

Ruby has earlier spoken about how much of a big deal it was for her star in Bridgerton. Appearing on the PrettyLittleThing: Behind Closed Doors podcast, she said it 'meant everything to star in a period drama and in a role like Marina Thompson. She thought she'll never be in a period drama 'simply because of her race'.