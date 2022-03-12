'Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Reveals She Didn't Eat, Tore Her Shoulder After Wearing Corset

After the massive success of Bridgerton season one, Netflix is all set to bring another epic love story to the audience as the eldest son of the noble family of London, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, is entrusted with the task of finding an eligible suitor for himself. Apart from having the utmost etiquettes and disposition befitting a noble, the Viscount's suitor is also expected to be beautiful. To maintain the same on the outer side, actors on the show had to wear a traditional corset.

Apart from giving them the desired shape that woos that helps court the desired suitor, the corset also left them breathless and had a number of health complications. Recounting a similar experience, lead actor and new face of Bridgerton season 2, Simone Ashley got candid about the struggles of wearing a corset on the sets of Netflix's popular show.

Simone Ashley on wearing corset in Bridgerton season 2

In her recent interview with Glamour UK via People Magazine, Simone Ashley, who will be seen in the role of Kate Sharma, talked about the hazardous effects of wearing a corset that nobody warned her of. The actor recalled having a full meal ahead of the first day of shooting to remain energized for the rest of day. However, nobody seemed to have warned her of wearing a corset on a full stomach.

She said, ''On my first day, I was like, 'OK, the first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energized. So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that's when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset,'' Furthermore, the actor revealed she soon realized that she could not eat while wearing the corset as she stated, ''I realized when you wear the corset, you just don't eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you're just back to how your body is,''

Moreover, the Sex Education fame also recalled experiencing excruciating pain and revealed, ''I think I tore my shoulder at one point.'' The 26-year-old also revealed that she could not wear her own shoes after wearing the corset and had to ask the wardrobe team to help her get into the gowns. Bridgerton season 2 is all set to release on March 25, 2022, on Netflix.